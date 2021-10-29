Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $45.52 on Friday. Kraton has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kraton stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 166.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kraton were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

