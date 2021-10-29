Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $93,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.