FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $17.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $33.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

