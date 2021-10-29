Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

