Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

