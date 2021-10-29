AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $45.35 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

