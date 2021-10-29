Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.502 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

AYM stock opened at C$7.20 on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$995.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,061.56.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

