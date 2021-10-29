Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $301.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

