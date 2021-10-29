Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,840.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,117.86.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

