Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCRA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.