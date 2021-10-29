Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NMRK opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.