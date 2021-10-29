Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.48. 327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXA. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

