Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.48. 327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXA. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
