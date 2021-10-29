Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

