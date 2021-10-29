Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $130.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

