Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $75.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $56.65 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

