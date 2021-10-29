Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

