JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akbank T.A.S. currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

