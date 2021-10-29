National Bank Financial Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.61.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$43.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

