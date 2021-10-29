Bitcoinus One Day Volume Reaches $38.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,478.55 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.98 or 1.00479187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.79 or 0.00641906 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

