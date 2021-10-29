Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $795,700.97 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

