Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
AMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of -0.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.