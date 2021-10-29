Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

AMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of -0.57.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

