CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.