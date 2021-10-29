CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

