CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.