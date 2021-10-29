Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells $22,840.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $22,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

