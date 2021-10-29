Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.84 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

