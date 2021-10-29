FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($7.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.38). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 65,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.