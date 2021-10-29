Erika H. James Sells 1,087 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MNTV opened at $24.92 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.