Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park National in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRK. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

PRK opened at $127.16 on Friday. Park National has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Park National by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

