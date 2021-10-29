Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cut by Analyst

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

