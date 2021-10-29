Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

