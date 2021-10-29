Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.

EW opened at $116.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

