Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

