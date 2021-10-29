Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

