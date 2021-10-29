Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 1,710.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. Gobi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

