Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $332.17 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $157.32 or 0.00259066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $332.17 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00125633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,969,381 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

