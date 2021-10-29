Piper Sandler Weighs in on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

