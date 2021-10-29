Alliance Global Partners Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $138.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $124.79 on Thursday. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $134.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 18,494.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,659 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.