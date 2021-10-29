Alliance Global Partners Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $138.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $124.79 on Thursday. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $134.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 18,494.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,659 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

