Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
THRM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.
Shares of THRM opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Gentherm by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
