Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of THRM opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Gentherm by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

