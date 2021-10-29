Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.60

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 140748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

