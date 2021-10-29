CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.47. 1,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

