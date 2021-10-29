AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,149.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,149 ($119.53) and last traded at GBX 8,994 ($117.51), with a volume of 1372888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,003 ($117.62).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £140.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,218.18.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

