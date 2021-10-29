Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 5.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 15,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 666,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

