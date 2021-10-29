Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 5.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 15,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 666,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
