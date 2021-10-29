PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 3,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 646,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several analysts have commented on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PetMed Express by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

