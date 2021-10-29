Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 560.6% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.76 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

