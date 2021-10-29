CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the September 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $9.74 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

