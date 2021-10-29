Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of SXI opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. Standex International has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.