The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Macerich has a payout ratio of -113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Macerich to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

