Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CTEC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

