Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

UPST opened at $330.00 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $42,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

